Eight Children, One Adult Displaced By Quintette Road Fire

April 12, 2026

One adult and eight children were reportedly displaced temporarily by a house fire in the Quintette community on Saturday.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 100 block of West Quintette Road around 4:50 p.m. The fire was reportedly contained mostly to one bedroom. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those displaced by the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 