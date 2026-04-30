DUI Manslaughter Arrest Made For 117 MPH Crash That Killed Teen On Highway 29 In Cantonment

An Escambia County man has been arrested for a high-speed DUI crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Cantonment last November.

Terrell B. Rease, 27, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Wednesday with no bond, charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Rease was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound on Highway 29 approaching Tree Street, near International Paper, around 12:37 a.m. on November 22.

A 17-year-old male driver in a Toyota was attempting to make a left turn from the Valero parking lot to travel southbound on Highway 29 when the Dodge Challenger struck the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the FHP, the event data recorder from the Dodge Challenger indicated Rease was traveling at 117 mph just seconds before the impact. The crash occurred in a posted 40 mph speed zone.

FHP investigators obtained a search warrant for Rease’s blood, which indicated a blood alcohol level between 0.09 and 0.16. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.