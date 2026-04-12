Despite Late Rally, Wahoos Fall Short To Shuckers

Despite a late rally, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 7-5 on Saturday night.

Pensacola got off to a good start with club ace Karson Milbrandt (L, 0-1) opening the game with three scoreless innings. The Wahoos then struck first offensively with a three-run fourth inning, thanks to a throwing error by Biloxi on a single from Jay Beshears, and a sacrifice fly from Dylan Jasso. This gave Pensacola a 3-0 lead.

That lead would not make it out of the fourth inning though, as the Shuckers answered for five runs, kickstarted by a fielding error from second baseman Cristian Hernández. It was completed with a two-run home run from Darrien Miller, and an RBI single and steal of home from Kay-Lan Nicasia.

Biloxi tacked on two more via an Eduardo Garcia single in the fifth and a Matthew Wood sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Wahoos would threaten late, stealing back a run in the eighth inning on a Ryan Ignoffo double, and adding one more in the ninth, thanks to a Brendan Jones double. Sam Garcia (S, 1) entered from the Biloxi bullpen to strike out Fenwick Trimble and Ignoffo, stranding the potential tying run at second base to end the game.

Stiven Cruz (W, 1-0) was awarded the win after pitching 4.0 scoreless, hitless frames in long relief for Biloxi.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Sun

day.