Cooler Temps, Clouds Kick Off The Work Week; Mostly Sunny By Tuesday

Clouds will dominate Monday as a cool northern breeze keeps afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. A transition begins Tuesday with clearer skies and a shift toward a warmer, easterly flow that will push highs back into the 70s. While a slight chance of showers enters the picture by midweek, the real story is the steady climb in temperatures, leading to a beautiful and warm weekend with highs reaching the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.