Cooler Temps, Clouds Kick Off The Work Week; Mostly Sunny By Tuesday
April 6, 2026
Clouds will dominate Monday as a cool northern breeze keeps afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. A transition begins Tuesday with clearer skies and a shift toward a warmer, easterly flow that will push highs back into the 70s. While a slight chance of showers enters the picture by midweek, the real story is the steady climb in temperatures, leading to a beautiful and warm weekend with highs reaching the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
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