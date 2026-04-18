Concrete Truck, SUV Collide On Highway 29 In Cantonment

At least one person was injured in a crash involving an SUV and a concrete truck on Thursday afternoon in Cantonment.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 29 north of Ten Mile Road, near Dollar General.

Firefighters removed the doors from the vehicle to extricate the victim, who was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released details on how the crash occurred.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.