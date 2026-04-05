Biscuits Blank Blue Wahoos Saturday Night

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Montgomery Biscuits starter Santiago Suarez on Saturday night, managing only three hits in a 9-0 loss.

Suarez (W, 1-0), making his Double-A debut, worked 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing only a Fenwick Trimble single. Tampa Bay’s #8 prospect struck out seven batters and walked only one, sending the Blue Wahoos to an 0-2 start to their 2026 season.

Pensacola starting pitcher Will Schomberg (L, 0-1) worked hitless ball until the third, when a walk and a hit batsman set the stage for a two-out Will Simpson RBI single and a 1-0 Biscuits lead. Brayden Taylor followed by hooking a two-run triple down the right field line, extending the Montgomery lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Daniel Vellojín doubled off Schomberg and scored on a Ryan Spikes RBI single for a 4-0 Montgomery advantage. Schomberg allowed four runs in 3.2 innings, striking out six and walking two.

Gabe Bierman escaped further trouble in relief of Schomberg in the fourth, but Kade Bragg surrendered two more Montgomery runs in the seventh. A John Diaz homer off Jake Smith in the eighth extended the lead to 7-0, and Livan Reynoso let in two more in the ninth for a 9-0 final.

Trimble was a bright spot for the Blue Wahoos, collecting two of the team’s three hits. Dylan Jasso collected his first Blue Wahoos hit with a single in the ninth inning.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biscuits on Sunday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.