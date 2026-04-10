After Tough Niceville Loss, Lady Aggies Look To Rebound In Crucial Games Next Week

April 10, 2026

The Tate Lady Aggies fell behind early and just could not catch up as they lost to the Niceville Eagles 17-3 on Thursday night at Tate.

Niceville jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one inning and added a one-run homer in the top of the second to hold a 9-0 advantage after two innings.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Taylor Robinson and Madison Smillie each had two hits for the Aggies. Sarah Mitchell, Brelynn Morris, and Smillie each had one RBI for Tate.

Up next, Tate will travel to Crestview on Monday before hosting Pace on Friday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 