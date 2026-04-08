Sunny And Warming: Highs To Reach The 80s By Friday

The North Escambia area is looking at a beautiful, dry stretch of weather through early next week. Temperatures will steadily climb from the mid-70s on Wednesday to the low 80s by the weekend. Aside from a few passing clouds at night and some breezy conditions mid-week, expect abundant sunshine and pleasant evenings with lows staying comfortably in the 50s and low 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.