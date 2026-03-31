Pickleball, Splash Pad Coming Soon To Beulah Regional Park

Work is nearing completion on upgrades at Beulah Regional Park.

Improvements to Beulah Regional Park will include four new pickleball courts, fencing, picnic pavilions, and more. Several Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades are being made throughout the park, including the addition of two new ADA-compliant parking spaces, sidewalks to and from the parking lot, and improved connectivity to existing amenities. A splash pad is also planned, according to county plans.

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Drainage enhancements were made throughout the park to minimize areas with standing water and improve overall park aesthetics. Escambia County is expected to announce a grand opening date soon.

Beulah Regional Park is located at 7820 Mobile Highway.

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