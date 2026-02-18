Taylor Robinson Grand Slam Powers Tate Lady Aggies Past Bulldogs, 12-6

February 18, 2026

Tate 12, Crestview 6

Tate Aggies head coach Melinda Wyatt got a “W” for her birthday on Tuesday.

A Taylor Robinson grand slam helped power the Tate Lady Aggies to a 12-6 season opener win over the Crestview Bulldogs. Robinson’s grand slam to left field came in the second inning.

Padgett earned the win for the Lady Aggies, surrendering five hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings while striking out five and walking three. Mitchell in relief…

At the plate, Mitchell led the Aggies as she went 3-4, and Padgett went 2-4. Robinson had four RBIs, and Mitchell added two runs batted in.

Tate 5, Crestview 1 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity beat Crestview 5-1 on Tuesday.

In the circle, Kaylyn Relstab earned the win for the JV Aggies. She allowed one hit and one run in three innings, walking four and striking out two. Bailey Parden threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Melanie Ramirez led Tate at 2-3 at bat, while McKynleigh Montano went 1-3 with two RBIs.

Tate JV will travel to Choctawhatchee at 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 