Taylor Robinson Grand Slam Powers Tate Lady Aggies Past Bulldogs, 12-6

Tate 12, Crestview 6

Tate Aggies head coach Melinda Wyatt got a “W” for her birthday on Tuesday.

A Taylor Robinson grand slam helped power the Tate Lady Aggies to a 12-6 season opener win over the Crestview Bulldogs. Robinson’s grand slam to left field came in the second inning.

Padgett earned the win for the Lady Aggies, surrendering five hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings while striking out five and walking three. Mitchell in relief…

At the plate, Mitchell led the Aggies as she went 3-4, and Padgett went 2-4. Robinson had four RBIs, and Mitchell added two runs batted in.

Tate 5, Crestview 1 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity beat Crestview 5-1 on Tuesday.

In the circle, Kaylyn Relstab earned the win for the JV Aggies. She allowed one hit and one run in three innings, walking four and striking out two. Bailey Parden threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Melanie Ramirez led Tate at 2-3 at bat, while McKynleigh Montano went 1-3 with two RBIs.

Tate JV will travel to Choctawhatchee at 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.