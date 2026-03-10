Frank Michael Dellaccio

Frank Michael “Mike” Dellaccio, 72, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on March 6, 2026.

Mike was born on March 25, 1953, in Pensacola, Florida, to Joseph and Catherine Dellaccio. He became a resident of Atmore at the age of two and spent most of his life there. Mike attended Escambia County

schools, where he played both baseball and football, although baseball was always his favorite sport. In 1970, he met the love of his life, Diane Ardis, and the two shared a loving marriage for 53 years.

Mike began working at Elmore when he was just 16 years old. Throughout his adult life, he worked for several companies, including Sunbelt Chemical and Swift Lumber. He was known as a hardworking man

who took pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Mike had a special gift for making people laugh and

bringing joy to those around him. His sense of humor and warm personality made every day brighter for the people who knew him.

Mike was a member of Saint Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Atmore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Dellaccio; his daughters Stephanie Skipper (John Skipper), Jennifer Rutherford (Christopher Rutherford), and Holly Young (Adam Young); and his six grandchildren,

Brooke Presley (Michael Hipa), Macey Jones, Adilyn Jones, Logan Young, Leah Young, and Lauren Young, all of Atmore.

He is also survived by his four great-grandchildren, Kinnedy McCarthy, Kyndall McCarthy, Tracen Hipa, and Teelen Hipa.

Additional survivors include his brothers Douglas Dellaccio of Birmingham and Joseph Dellaccio of New Orleans, along with many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dellaccio Sr.; his mother, Catherine Dellaccio; and his sister, JoAnn Pugh (“Sissy”).

Mike will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his strong work ethic, and his ability to make others laugh. His presence brought joy to those around him, and he will be deeply missed by all who

knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the American Lung Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice.