Brenda Mae Simmons Wiggins

March 10, 2026

Brenda Mae Simmons Wiggins, 75, of McDavid, FL, passed away on March 9, 2026, in Pensacola, FL. Brenda was born on June 30, 1950, to Charlie Alexander Simmons and Verna Mae Darby.

Brenda was a seamstress with Vanity Fair and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was lovingly known as “Crazy Silly Nana”.

She attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and loved fellowship and cooking at church.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Jerry Darnell Wiggins; and siblings, Billy Simmons, Wade Simmons, Linda Findley, and Clyde Simmons.

She is survived by her son, Randy Wiggins of McDavid, FL; daughters, Alicia Wiggins (Tony Godwin) of Brewton, AL, Sherry Wiggins (Kenneth) Roley of Davisville, FL; her brother, David Simmons of Jay, FL; and her sister, Patricia “Patsy” (Arthur) Harrington of Louisiana. Brenda is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tyler Roley officiating.

Interment will follow at Crary Memorial Cemetery in McDavid, FL.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

