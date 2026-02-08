Rickey Lavon McGhee

Rickey Lavon McGhee, a lifelong resident of the Poarch Community and a proud Citizen of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 6, 2026, in Pensacola, Florida. Born in Atmore, Alabama, on April 25, 1951, Rickey’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to his family, his faith, and his community.

Rickey was preceded in death by his fathers, Grady McGhee, Mal McGhee, and Fay Jackson. He is survived by his mother, Martha Jane McGhee Jackson; his son, Rickey Lavon McGhee Jr. (Meagan); his sisters, Carolyn White (Don), Edna Parker, Cynthia Alvarez (Wesley), and MaryLou Challender; and his brother, Mal McGhee (Tami). He leaves behind a legacy of love through his six grandchildren: Brooke McGhee, Trey McGhee, Jadon McGhee, Bella McGhee, Sage Stewart, and Nash Ledkins; and his six great-grandchildren: Emerie, Kailen, Brynlee, Kynleigh, Hutson, and Kaycelyn. Special Friend Felicia Hadley.

Rickey was a builder at heart. He began his career as an ironworker, contributing to the construction of major manufacturing and nuclear plants before transitioning into residential home building. After several years working on offshore oil rigs, he brought his talents home to his Tribe’s manufacturing business. A versatile and reliable team member, Rickey excelled as a precision machine operator. However, his true professional joy came in the last decade of his life when he earned his CDL and took to the road. Driving trucks was his dream job, and he was widely considered the best at it.

In his younger years, Rickey loved racing cars, mud riding in his four-wheel-drive truck, spending days at the creek, and dancing. As time passed, his focus shifted toward his deep love for his family. He became a dedicated caretaker for his mother and a constant pillar of support for his son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, never missing a ballgame or a special event.

A faithful member of the Poarch Community Church, Rickey served on the Leadership Committee and in numerous other capacities. His church family knew him as a man of service whose presence and dedication will be deeply missed.

Service Information

• Pallbearers: Trey McGhee, Nicholas McGhee, Wade Fretwell, Blasé Fretwell, Joshua Martin, and Daryl Bryars.

• Honorary Pallbearers: Don Jackson, Jack Allen McGhee, Odell McGhee, Jerry Sells, Don White, Charles Wicker, William Vickey, Ricky Nelson, and Cookie Lassiter.

________________________________________

Service Schedule

• Visitation: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Poarch Community Church.

• Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

• Interment: To follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.