Chiefs Fall to Freeport 4-1 at Northwest Florida State College

The Northview Chiefs fell to Freeport 4-1 on Tuesday during a game at Northwest Florida State College.

Grayson Burns opened on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up three hits and four runs (two earned) in four and one-third innings while striking out three and walking three. Gauge Harrison went for one and two-third innings, allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and striking out three.

Grayden Sheffield went 1-4 at the plate for Northview with one RBI. Jackson Bridges, Taylor Curtis, Kobi Fiorenti, Bryant Mason, and Jase Portwood each added one hit.