Chiefs Fall to Freeport 4-1 at Northwest Florida State College

February 18, 2026

The Northview Chiefs fell to Freeport 4-1 on Tuesday during a game at Northwest Florida State College.

Grayson Burns opened on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up three hits and four runs (two earned) in four and one-third innings while striking out three and walking three. Gauge Harrison went for one and two-third innings, allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and striking out three.

Grayden Sheffield went 1-4 at the plate for Northview with one RBI.  Jackson Bridges, Taylor Curtis, Kobi Fiorenti, Bryant Mason, and Jase Portwood each added one hit.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 