Rain For Monday In Advance Of A Midweek Cool Down

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.