Rain For Monday In Advance Of A Midweek Cool Down

December 1, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 