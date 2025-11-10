Florida Gas Prices Fall To New 2025 Low, AAA Says

November 10, 2025

Florida gas prices have fallen to a new 2025 low. Sunday’s state average of $2.86 per gallon is the lowest since December 2023.

Escambia County has the cheapest average in the state at $2.67 per gallon. The lowest price to be found in the Pensacola metro was $2.41 at stations on Highway 29 in Gozelez and on East Nine Mile Road.

“Low gas prices should give travelers confidence as they finalize Thanksgiving road trip plans,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, based on recent price patterns, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see gas prices increase this week.”

Florida has followed a familiar cycle for over a year, where the state average declines for 5-10 days, then shoots up 10-20 cents before moving lower again. The state is now at the end of an 8-day streak of declines. During that time, the state average dropped 12 cents per gallon. If the trend holds, an uptick may be imminent.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

