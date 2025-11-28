Farm-City: Volunteers Harvest Thanksgiving Dinner For 1,000 Needy Families

November 28, 2025

Earlier this week, students and volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties worked in fields near Jay to harvest vegetables that will help feed about 1,000 needy families for Thanksgiving.

The event at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center is part of Farm to City Week and brought the bounty of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences farm to the needy in the city.

The students were from agricultural programs and organizations, including FFA members from local schools.

For more photos, click here.

The produce was distributed to 500 families in Escambia County and 500 more in Santa Rosa County along with a turkey and all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal from Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

