Blue Angels Take A Final Bow On The 2025 Season (With Photo Gallery)

The Blue Angels took a final bow on their 2025 season for a hometown crowd on Friday. The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show that was set for this weekend was canceled due to the government shutdown.

The Blue held their final public practice of 2025 as NAS Pensacola reopened to the public. The Blues also surprised fans in Cantonment with a low flyover and buzzed Pensacola Beach.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Fat Albert was part of the flights, giving fans what was likely one last look at the C-130 for awhile. Fat Albert will be sent to England for complex component replacements and maintenance that is expected to take 10-14 months to complete.

Pictured: The Blue Angels final public practice and beach buzz on Friday, as seen from Pensacola Beach and Fort Pickens. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.



