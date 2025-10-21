First Stage Of $3.5 Million In Sewage Lift Station Upgrades Now Online In Century

Work is continuing on an $8 million wastewater improvement project in Century, with the first of four lift stations being replaced for $3.5 million.

The lift station located at the rear of the Century Woods Apartments on West Highway 4 (pictured above) is now online.

Lift stations are pumps that move sewage and wastewater to high elevations when gravity alone cannot achieve the necessary flow to a point such as the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Without functioning lift stations, sewage would back up into homes and businesses.

The total $8 million project, including $5.5 million for the treatment plant, is being funded by a loan with 90% of the principal to be forgiven, leaving Century responsible for repaying just 10% of the total amount to the state’s revolving loan fund.

The project includes four lift stations located at:

West Highway 4 (pictured below, just west of the community center)

Century Woods Apartments (now online at the rear of the complex)

Pond and Jefferson intersection

Century Correctional Institution

Additional projects will be forthcoming to replace other lift stations around the town.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.