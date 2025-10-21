First Stage Of $3.5 Million In Sewage Lift Station Upgrades Now Online In Century
October 21, 2025
Work is continuing on an $8 million wastewater improvement project in Century, with the first of four lift stations being replaced for $3.5 million.
The lift station located at the rear of the Century Woods Apartments on West Highway 4 (pictured above) is now online.
Lift stations are pumps that move sewage and wastewater to high elevations when gravity alone cannot achieve the necessary flow to a point such as the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Without functioning lift stations, sewage would back up into homes and businesses.
The total $8 million project, including $5.5 million for the treatment plant, is being funded by a loan with 90% of the principal to be forgiven, leaving Century responsible for repaying just 10% of the total amount to the state’s revolving loan fund.
The project includes four lift stations located at:
- West Highway 4 (pictured below, just west of the community center)
- Century Woods Apartments (now online at the rear of the complex)
- Pond and Jefferson intersection
- Century Correctional Institution
Additional projects will be forthcoming to replace other lift stations around the town.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
