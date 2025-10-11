Community Baptism Service To Be Held Tonight In Molino

October 11, 2025

A community baptism service will be held in Molino Saturday night.

The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the pavilion behind the Molino Community Center and is open to anyone, regardless of their desire to be baptized or not.

The night of prayer, worship and baptism is sponsored by Unashamed Fire Ministries of Atmore. The group has held similar public baptisms in the past few weeks in Atmore and Uriah, Alabama.

Pictured: Previous public baptism events. Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

