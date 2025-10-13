AAA: Florida’s Average Gas Price Declines

Florida gas prices declined 12 cents last week, according to AAA. Sunday’s state average was $2.92 per gallon — the lowest daily average price since May.

AAA said it costs $44 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular unleaded gasoline. That’s $2.50 less than last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County ws $2.79. A low of $2.56 ws available at the warehouse clubs in Pensacola. In North Escambia, the lowest price Sunday was $2.70 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices slipped to the lower end of the 30-cent range, which it has fluctuated within for the past year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Global fuel prices are facing downward pressure on reports that global fuel supplies are outpacing demand.”