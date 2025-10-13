‘A Night When Heaven Rejoiced’ — Community Baptism Service Held In Park In Molino

October 13, 2025

About 100 people gathered Saturday night in the park behind the Molino Community Center for an open community baptism service.

As the sun set behind the community center, the sound of laughter from children on the playground filled the air along with worship music and a message from Unashamed Fire Ministries President Morgan Hiebert.

After an altar call, 16 people embraced their faith and were baptized in a tub of water. Water baptism is identifying with the death, the burial, and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and is symbolic of washed away sins in the Christian faith.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

It was the fourth public baptism service in recent weeks for the Atmore ministry, with dozens more baptized in Atmore and Uriah in Alabama.

“People who had walked away from Him, People who had never known Him before,” were baptized as believers, according to Hiebert. “It was a night of freedom. A night of redemption. A night where heaven rejoiced.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

