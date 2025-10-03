More Rain And Storms Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.