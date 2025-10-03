More Rain And Storms Tonight

October 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 