Driver Crashes Off Highway 95A In Gonzalez

A driver ran off Highway 95A in Gonzalez on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Highway 95A just north of North Tate School Road, near a Gonzalez Waster System water tower.

The driver of a Kia Forte left the roadway for an unknown reason, with the sedan coming to a stop after it reached the railroad tracks.

One person was reportedly transported to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.











