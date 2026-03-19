Driver Crashes Off Highway 95A In Gonzalez
March 19, 2026
A driver ran off Highway 95A in Gonzalez on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Highway 95A just north of North Tate School Road, near a Gonzalez Waster System water tower.
The driver of a Kia Forte left the roadway for an unknown reason, with the sedan coming to a stop after it reached the railroad tracks.
One person was reportedly transported to an area hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
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