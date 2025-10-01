$1.4 Million For Escambia Parks Includes Splash Pad In Beulah, Park Shade In Gonzalez

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday approved nearly $1.4 million for miscellaneous park amenities, including play equipment and a splash pad in Beulah, and a shade structure for the Jennings-Gonzalez Park.

It was a warm, sunny afternoon when the ribbon was cut on April 2 for the new Jennings-Gonzalez Park on Goldenrod Road. The new playground does not have any trees or other shade near the playground.

“We may have to look at one of those fancy sunshades,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Barry quipped at the ribbon cutting, “as the summer sets on to us.” Numerous residents have requested some sort of shade at the park since it opened.

The new park amenities include $27,192.53 for a shade structure. It also includes $61,365.29 for play equipment at the Beulah Senior Citizens Center on Woodside Road, and $145,805.05 for a splash pad at the Beulah Regional Park near the Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway. The largest single expenditure will be $227,529.50 for a splash pad at Brownsville Park.

The $1,385,933.06 approved by the BOCC includes:

Play Equipment at Beulah Senior Citizen Center – $61,365.29

Shade Structure at Jennings Gonzalez Park – $27,192.53

Play Equipment at Lincoln Park – $32,225.21

Play Equipment at Marie Ella Davis Park – $44,593.12

Play Structure at Perdido Kids Park – $847,222.36

Splash Pad at Beulah Regional Park – $145,805.05

Splash Pad at Brownsville Park – $227,529.50

Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds will be used to pay for the improvements.

Pictured above and below: The grand opening of the Jennings-Gonzalez Park on April 2, 2025. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.