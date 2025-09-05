Friday Night Football Schedule (And Thursday Night Scores)

September 5, 2025

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area (along with two Thursday night scores).

FLORIDA

Freeport at Northview
West Florida at Fort Walton Beach
Niceville at Pine Forest
Tallahassee Godby at Pensacola Catholic
Pace at Gulf Breeze
Baker at Central
Jay (Bye week)
Escambia (Bye week)
Navarre (Bye week)

Thursday Games

Tate 41, Pensacola High 0 [Story, photos...]
Milton 14, Washington 13

ALABAMA

Excel at Flomaton
Escambia County (Atmore) at Jackson
Escambia Academy at Springwood
T.R. Miller at Monroe County
W.S. Neal at St. Michael Catholic

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat the Pensacola High Tigers 41-0 on Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

