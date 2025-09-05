Friday Night Football Schedule (And Thursday Night Scores)

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area (along with two Thursday night scores).

FLORIDA

Freeport at Northview

West Florida at Fort Walton Beach

Niceville at Pine Forest

Tallahassee Godby at Pensacola Catholic

Pace at Gulf Breeze

Baker at Central

Jay (Bye week)

Escambia (Bye week)

Navarre (Bye week)

Thursday Games

Tate 41, Pensacola High 0 [Story, photos...]

Milton 14, Washington 13

ALABAMA

Excel at Flomaton

Escambia County (Atmore) at Jackson

Escambia Academy at Springwood

T.R. Miller at Monroe County

W.S. Neal at St. Michael Catholic

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat the Pensacola High Tigers 41-0 on Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.