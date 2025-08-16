Costco On Nine Mile Road Could Be Approved Next Week

Plans for a new Costco store on Nine Mile Road are sent for a final application review next week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC). Approval is the final review step before building permits can be issued.

The first conceptual plans were filed back in June 2024 for a Costco at 225 East Nine Mile Road, the site of a Planet Fitness that will be moving and previously a Kmart store.

Since that time, additional plans have been filed in response to DRC feedback. Without a development order, the project can’t move forward.

What’s new?

Updated site construction plans were filed in mid July, and on August 11 Costco filed landscaping plans with the county. Now, the entire project is set for potential approval next week.

When is the meeting?

The Escambia County Development Review Committee meets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place to consider the final DRC application for Costco.

How long does it take to build a Costco?

The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store.

“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members” MG2 said. That means a new Pensacola Costco, if approved, could potentially open by the end of the year if construction beings soon.

What do the latest plans show?

The latest plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.

What happens to Planet Fitness?

Planet Fitness and the rest of the old shopping center will be demolished. As we previously reported on July 1, a new Planet Fitness is under construction at 312 East Nine Mile Road, next door to Aldi. It is in the remainder of a former Winn Dixie grocery store space that was converted into an Aldi with a smaller footprint, which opened in March.

What is currently the nearest Costco to Pensacola?

The nearest currently open Costco to Pensacola is in Mobile, Alabama.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.

Pictured top: The Costco in Montgomery, Alabama, earlier this year. NorthEscambia.com photo.