Planet Fitness Construction Begins On Nine Mile As Costco Plans Remain In Limbo

Construction is now underway on a new Planet Fitness location on Nine Mile Road, while a new Costco remains in limbo.

Escambia County building permits have been issued for Planet Fitness at 312 East Nine Mile Road, next door to Aldi. It is in the remainder of a former Winn Dixie grocery store space that was converted into an Aldi with a smaller footprint, which opened in March.

The new Planet Fitness will occupy 19,315 square feet, according to the building permit, and will include a gym and fitness center, restrooms, showers, a new check-in desk and reception area, and a “Black Card Spa” area. An anticipated opening date has not been announced.

Planet Fitness is still open at 235 East Nine Mile Road — where a new Costco is proposed.

Tampa-based Thomas Engineering filed plans with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for the store at 225 East Nine Mile Road back in June of last year. Then, in response to DRC feedback, updated plans were filed in late October 2024.

Since that time, the proposal has not gone before the DRC for consideration. Without a development order, the project cannot move forward.

Earlier this month, Escambia County told NorthEscambia.com that Costco “is currently under review with some state regulatory items still pending.” A DRC hearing has not yet been scheduled but could be forthcoming soon.

The latest plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 835 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store, spanning several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant, and Wells Fargo will remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.

Pictured: Planet Fitness construction and the current location on Nine Mile Road as seen Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.