BREAKING: Costco Gets Final County Approval For Nine Mile Road Store

The Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) on Wednesday afternoon granted approval for a new Costco store on Nine Mile Road.

The first conceptual plans were filed back in June 2024 for a Costco at 225 East Nine Mile Road, the site of a Planet Fitness that will be moving soon and a previous Kmart store.

Since that time, additional plans have been filed in response to DRC feedback, with approval finally granted Tuesday afternoon.

How long does it take to build a Costco?

The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store.

“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members” MG2 said. That means a new Pensacola Costco, if approved, could potentially open by the end of the year if construction beings soon.

But construction won’t start until the existing building is demolished, sometime after Planet Fitness moves.

What do the latest plans show?

The latest plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.

What happens to Planet Fitness?

Planet Fitness and the rest of the old shopping center will be demolished. As we previously reported on July 1, a new Planet Fitness is under construction at 312 East Nine Mile Road, next door to Aldi. It is in the remainder of a former Winn Dixie grocery store space that was converted into an Aldi with a smaller footprint, which opened in March.

At last report, the fitness center is planning an early September opening.

What is currently the nearest Costco to Pensacola?

The nearest currently open Costco to Pensacola is in Mobile, Alabama.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.

Pictured top: The Costco in Montgomery, Alabama, earlier this year. NorthEscambia.com photo.