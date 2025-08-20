BREAKING: Costco Gets Final County Approval For Nine Mile Road Store
August 20, 2025
The Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) on Wednesday afternoon granted approval for a new Costco store on Nine Mile Road.
The first conceptual plans were filed back in June 2024 for a Costco at 225 East Nine Mile Road, the site of a Planet Fitness that will be moving soon and a previous Kmart store.
Since that time, additional plans have been filed in response to DRC feedback, with approval finally granted Tuesday afternoon.
How long does it take to build a Costco?
The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store.
“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members” MG2 said. That means a new Pensacola Costco, if approved, could potentially open by the end of the year if construction beings soon.
But construction won’t start until the existing building is demolished, sometime after Planet Fitness moves.
What do the latest plans show?
The latest plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.
The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.
What happens to Planet Fitness?
Planet Fitness and the rest of the old shopping center will be demolished. As we previously reported on July 1, a new Planet Fitness is under construction at 312 East Nine Mile Road, next door to Aldi. It is in the remainder of a former Winn Dixie grocery store space that was converted into an Aldi with a smaller footprint, which opened in March.
At last report, the fitness center is planning an early September opening.
What is currently the nearest Costco to Pensacola?
The nearest currently open Costco to Pensacola is in Mobile, Alabama.
How much is a Costco membership?
Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.
Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:
Executive $130 annually
- Annual 2% Reward
- Costco Services Discounts
- Shop Online and in Warehouses
- Includes 2 Membership Cards
- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Gold Star $65 annually
- Shop Online and in Warehouses
- Includes 2 Membership Cards
- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.
Pictured top: The Costco in Montgomery, Alabama, earlier this year. NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments
I’m ready for it but 9 mile isn’t. Somebody needs to have a come to Jesus meeting at FDOT and start planning. This Costco will draw people from Ft. Walton/ Crestview, South Alabama, even Baldwin because they dont want to deal with the tunnel. This store is going to pull a ton of traffic. Start planning to 6 lane it and prepare for gridlock. That all be said I am still ready for it.
I am very excited for those who live in the north end of Escambia County. I lived there for 33 years in Barrineau Park. When I moved out there, there were hardly anything available for shopping. I am glad to see Costco go into 9 Mile Rd. That will be very beneficial to those who live near or north of 9 mile Road. My big concern is what will it do for the bank and the two eateries there at the same site as Costco. I don’t feel 830 parking spots will be enough to accommodate Costco. Another thought that I have is how are the 18 wheelers going to make deliveries?
Bottom line, I am very excited for those who live near or north of 9 Mile Rd. Another plus how many jobs will be needed for the new Costco? Definitely a boost for Escambia County.