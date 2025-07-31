Update: Piles Of Old Mail Delivered To Walnut Hill P.O. Boxes, But New Mail On Hold

Here’s an update to a story we brought you yesterday:

Old mail has been delivered to post office boxes in Walnut Hill, but no new mail will be delivered for the foreseeable future.

After being closed for nearly a year due to mold, the Escambia River Electric Cooperative Office in Walnut Hill reopened Tuesday.

During the closure of the Walnut Hill post office, mail was held at the McDavid Post Office for box holders to pick up. But many did not, and the mail simply piled up. Tuesday, that previously held mail was delivered to box holders at the Walnut Hill contract post office.

“We were under the impression on Tuesday that they would be sending new mail to us,” EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said Wednesday. “But we’ve found out today (Wednesday) that they will be holding the mail again at McDavid. People will need to pick up their mail there.”

EREC is awaiting a new contract with the U.S. Postal Service. Until it is finalized, they won’t be able to provide any postal services, not even selling stamps.

Campbell said he is hopeful that contract will be in place soon. Meanwhile, EREC is providing utility company services, including bill payment and service requests for both electricity and water.

Pictured: Mail that was held at the McDavid Post Office for nearly a year was delivered to box holders in Walnut Hill on Tuesday. No new mail will be delivered to the boxes in the foreseeable future. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.