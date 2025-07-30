EREC Walnut Hill Office Reopens for Business; Post Office Box Service Returns

July 30, 2025

The Escambia River Electric Cooperative Office in Walnut Hill reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly a year due to mold.

The utility office will operate weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., observing a lunch break from noon to 1:00 p.m. The office offers services that include bill payment and service requests for both electricity and water.

The contract post office remains at the location, but full postal services are not yet available. Mail for post office box customers is once again being delivered, but other mail services such as shipping, stamps, and money orders are not yet available as EREC works to finalize a contract with the U.S. Postal Service.

The EREC Walnut Hill office is located on Highway 99A next to Ernest Ward Middle School. The office had been closed since August 2024 due to mold; remediation has since been completed.

Pictured top: EREC employee Kim Lambert boxes mail Tuesday afternoon in contract post office inside the EREC Walnut Hill office. Customers had been required to pick up their mail at the McDavid Post Office for nearly a year. Pictured below: After being closed about a year, the EREC Walnut Hill office reopened Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 