‘Permit Set’ Plans Filed Monday For Costco On Nine Mile Road

Plans for a new Costco store on Nine Mile Road took another step forward on Monday.

Tampa-based Thomas Engineering filed a 42-page “permit set” site construction drawings around 4 p.m. Monday with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for a new Costco at 225 East Nine Mile Road

The first conceptual plans were filed back in June, 2024 Then, in response to DRC feedback, updated plans were filed in late October 2024. In June 2025, a county spokesperson said that that Costco “is currently under review with some state regulatory items still pending.” A DRC hearing has not yet been scheduled but could be forthcoming soon.

So far, the proposal has not gone before the DRC for consideration. Without a development order, the project can’t move forward.

What’s new?

The updated site construction plans filed Monday are a major step towards DRC consideration and potential approval.

How long does it take to build a Costco?

The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store.

“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members” MG2 said. That means a new Pensacola Costco, if approved, could easily open by the end of the year.

What do the latest plans show?

The latest plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.

What happens to Planet Fitness?

Planet Fitness and the rest of the old shopping center will be demolished. As we previously reported on July 1, a new Planet Fitness is under construction at 312 East Nine Mile Road, next door to Aldi. It is in the remainder of a former Winn Dixie grocery store space that was converted into an Aldi with a smaller footprint, which opened in March.

What is currently the nearest Costco to Pensacola?

The nearest currently open Costco to Pensacola is in Mobile, Alabama.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.

NorthEscambia.com photos/graphics, click to enlarge