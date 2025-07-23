Century Approves Concept ‘Centurion Program’ To Honor Notable Citizens

July 23, 2025

The Century Town Council has approved, at least in concept, the establishment of the “Centurion Program” to recognize local citizens who have made a difference.

The idea was proposed by council member John Bass to hold an annual, or biannual, banquet to honor selected Centurion recipients to be chosen by a committee.

Bass said he wants the program to pay homage to local military members, athletes, educators, and other notable citizens.

“It’s those individuals that made me proud to be from here,” he said.

Council member Shelisa McCall, who is also president of the Century Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was already working on a similar recognition program since the Century chamber separated from a joint annual recognition program with the Flomaton Chamber.

Tuesday night’s affirmative vote advances the Centurion Program idea, with the details to be worked out between the town and the chamber.

Pictured: Century Council member John Bass presented his Centurion Program idea Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 