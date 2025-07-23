Century Approves Concept ‘Centurion Program’ To Honor Notable Citizens

The Century Town Council has approved, at least in concept, the establishment of the “Centurion Program” to recognize local citizens who have made a difference.

The idea was proposed by council member John Bass to hold an annual, or biannual, banquet to honor selected Centurion recipients to be chosen by a committee.

Bass said he wants the program to pay homage to local military members, athletes, educators, and other notable citizens.

“It’s those individuals that made me proud to be from here,” he said.

Council member Shelisa McCall, who is also president of the Century Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was already working on a similar recognition program since the Century chamber separated from a joint annual recognition program with the Flomaton Chamber.

Tuesday night’s affirmative vote advances the Centurion Program idea, with the details to be worked out between the town and the chamber.

Pictured: Century Council member John Bass presented his Centurion Program idea Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.