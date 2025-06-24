Teen Killed In Early Morning Double Shooting In Atmore

A 17-year-old was killed and another person injured early Tuesday morning in Atmore.

Around 1:50 a.m., the Atmore Police Department responded to Atmore Community Hospital for reported gunshot victims. They discovered 17-year-old Gabriel Hooks of Atmore had passed away due to his injuries, and a second victim was flown to a trauma center with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. Police have not released the name or age of the second victim.

Officers determined the shooting occurred on Carver Avenue near 18th Avenue, where they recovered “dozens” of spent shell casings.

The investigation is continuing.

Escambia County High School in Atmore is offering counseling services Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Courtesy photo.