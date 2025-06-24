Teen Killed In Early Morning Double Shooting In Atmore

June 24, 2025

A 17-year-old was killed and another person injured early Tuesday morning in Atmore.

Around 1:50 a.m., the Atmore Police Department responded to Atmore Community Hospital for reported gunshot victims. They discovered 17-year-old Gabriel Hooks of Atmore had passed away due to his injuries, and a second victim was flown to a trauma center with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. Police have not released the name or age of the second victim.

Officers determined the shooting occurred on Carver Avenue near 18th Avenue, where they recovered “dozens” of spent shell casings.

The investigation is continuing.

Escambia County High School in Atmore is offering counseling services Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Comments

3 Responses to “Teen Killed In Early Morning Double Shooting In Atmore”

  1. Mind Yours on June 24th, 2025 2:08 pm

    This is a reply for Thinking Outloud. What makes you suggest that his parents didn’t know where he was or what he does? When commenting on situations like these you have to be very careful what you post because this is a very sensitive and heartbreaking situation. Have a blessed day.

  2. Angry Mom on June 24th, 2025 1:07 pm

    It is sad that we are losing our teens to gun violence. If it isn’t them getting shot it is them using guns to shoot other people then winding up in jail/prison for it. Whatever happened to using our fists to fight. Nowadays it always comes down to guns. It is a very sad world we live in these days. I worry about my child out and about and he is a good kid. I am hoping when he graduates he gets the heck out of this black hole of a town

  3. Thinking Outloud on June 24th, 2025 11:57 am

    Parents and family we have got to do better about knowing where our children are and what they are involved in!





