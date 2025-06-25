Atmore Police Make Arrest In Double Shooting That Claimed Teen

A 22-year-old Evergreen man has been charged with murder and attempted murder for an early Tuesday morning shooting in Atmore.

Tyler Hall is being held without bond in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center, and Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMinn said additional arrests are forthcoming.

Around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Atmore Police Department responded to Atmore Community Hospital for reported gunshot victims. They discovered 17-year-old Gabriel Elijah Hooks of Atmore had passed away due to his injuries, and a second victim was flown to a trauma center with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. Police have not released the name or age of the second victim.

Officers determined the shooting occurred on Carver Avenue near 18th Avenue during a drag race, and they recovered “dozens” of spent shell casings.

The investigation is continuing.

Escambia County High School in Atmore is offering counseling services Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.