Northview Softball And Baseball, Tate Softball Earn Wins Thursday Night

SOFTBALL

Northview 11, West Florida 1

The Northview Lady Chiefs dominated the West Florida Jaguars 11-1 on Thursday night in Pensacola.

In a complete game, Mikayla McAnally gave up two hits and one run while walking none and striking out 10 in a seven innings.

Avery Stuckey went 3-4 for the Chiefs, while Addysen Bolen and Jamison Gilman each had three RBIs. Bailey Burkette, Aubrey Hadley, and Daviona Randolph each had multiple hits.

Up next for the Chiefs is a trip to rival Jay on Tuesday, April 15.

Tate 4, Gulf Breeze 3

The Tate Aggies beat Gulf Breeze 4-3 Thursday night in Cantonment.

Peyton Womack earned the win for the Lady Aggies, surrendering eight hits and three runs in seven innings, walking four and striking out five.

Mykamia Padgett recorded two RBIs, going 2-3 for the night. Peyton Womack also had two hits for Tate. Kinzlee Biggs, Aubrey Jordan, Taylor Robinson and Carlyn Ham each added one hit.

Tate will host Navarre Friday at 6:30 for senior night.

BASEBALL

Northview 4, Baker 2

The Northview Chiefs earned a big 4-2 district win over Baker Thursday night in Bratt.

Braynt Mason earned the win for Northview, surrendering just one hit and no runs in five innings, walking one and striking out five. Jase Portwood and Grayden Sheffield pitched in relief for Northview. Sheffield allowed two hits and two runs while walking one and striking out two in one and two-thirds innings, while Portwood allowed no hits and no runs in the final third of an inning.

Northview will host W.S. Neal at 6:30 in their final regular season game of the season.

Northview 10, Baker 0 (JV)

