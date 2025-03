Molino Man Acquitted Of 2024 Murder

A Molino man has been acquitted of a 2024 murder in Bellview.

An Escambia Country returned the not guilty verdict in the trial of Alexander George Deloach for the second-degree murder of Napoleon Powell.

Powell was shot and killed on February 12, 2024, in the 7000 block of Moore Road.

Deloach remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond multiple other charges.