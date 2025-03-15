Man Critically Injured In Highway 4 Crash In North Santa Rosa

A 22-year-old Baker man was critically injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 4 near Berrydale.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was the sole occupant of a pickup truck traveling east on Highway 4 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway. The truck then collided with two culverts and overturned, ejecting the driver. FHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

