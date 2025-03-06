ECSO Investigating After Century Reports Over $10K In Alleged Employee Theft

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected case of employee grand theft involving thousands of dollars from the Town of Century.

On Monday, the town reported alleged employee theft with over $10,000 missing from bank deposits, according to Morgan Lewis, ECSO public information officer. She said the town reported that large deposits of cash were missing.

The suspected thefts took place between July 2024 and February 2025. Lewis said the ECSO has multiple persons of interest in the case.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation,” she said.

Century interim Mayor Alicia Johnson said Wednesday afternoon that she could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

The Town of Century collects payments for water, sanitation, and natural gas utilities.

Pictured: The payment window inside the Century Town Hall. NorthEscambia.com file photo.



