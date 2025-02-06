Photos: Sailing With GL52 Southern Series Yachts On Pensacola Bay

The GL52 Southern Series will host two, three-day events in March and April in Pensacola. The regattas will be a mix of professional and amateur sailors that will be preparing in the waters off Pensacola the next couple of months.

Six of the 14 GL52 North American fleet teams will race in Pensacola Bay twic over the next couple of month. They will be racing 52-foot yachts that a are operated by more than a dozen crew members each.

Wednesday afternoon, NorthEscambia.com had a chance to take the waters of Pensacola Bay on one of those yachts.

A partnership between the City of Pensacola and American Magic includes the regattas. American Magic signed lease in 2024 to establish a high-performance sailing center at the Port of Pensacola.

Legendary sailor Linda Lindquist took part in Wednesday’s day on the water. She is first and only all-women’s team to complete for America’s Cup, and she is also the fleet manager.

“The talent on these boats and their discipline from Olympics, inshore offshore to literally hundreds of different programs at this point that they’ve raced on in their lives,” Lundquist said.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.