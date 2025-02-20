Elected Or Appointed School Superintendent? Referendum Approved By School Board

The Escambia County School Board has voted to support sending the question of elected or appointed school superintendent back to voters.

The board vote 3-2 this week to place a referendum on the general election ballot in November 2028. The referendum was introduced by District 5 member Tom Harrell at a February 13 school board workshop, with Harrell, Kevin Adams and Paul Fesko voting in favor. Board members Carissa Bergosh and David Williams opposed.

The referendum will next go the Escambia County Commission to approved adding it to the ballot in November 2028.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

“I feel very strongly about this,” Harrell, who campaigned on a return to an elected superintendent, said at the workshop. “The county, I think, feels very strongly. There’s never anything wrong with letting the people decide. When you have a democracy, it’s all about people making decisions.”

“Deep down in my heart, having been here in this district for 60 years, that’s what the people of this district want,” Harrell added. “It’s the right time; it’s the right thing to do.”