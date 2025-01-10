Walnut Hill Man Charge With Battery Of 64-Year-Old Relative

A Walnut Hill man has been charged with battery of a 65-year-old relative.

Jared Evan Jones, 37, was charged with domestic violence related battery on a person 65 or older.

The victim told deputies that Jones demanded that he buy him a truck before becoming angry and started throwing furniture before pushing him down and hitting him in the back, an arrest report states.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy noted a cut on the 65-year-old victim’s leg and overturned furniture. After being read his rights, Jones told the deputy that the victim has ruined his life and won’t buy him a house or a truck, according to the report, before threatening to kill his parents once gets out of jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim refused medical treatment.

Jones remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $5,000.