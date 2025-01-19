Three People Apply For Appointment To Empty Century Town Council Seat

Three people applied for an appointment to a vacant seat on the non-partisan Century Town Council.

Seat 4 was left open when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr. resigned.

The council plans to choose one of the candidates at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday; however, there is a chance that the meeting may be rescheduled due to ice or snow (we’ll let you know here on NorthEscambia.com.)

The three applicants are:

Constance Brookhart , who described herself as a very detailed person that is a supervisor at a water utility with over 20 years’ experience in dealing with people and finances. She would love to see Century “as a vibrant business area” that should be clean and decorated.

Kathryn Fleming, who previously worked as a mental health case manager for about two years in Brewton that describes herself as a problem solver. She said Century is a gateway to Pensacola beaches and aviation that should draw tourists, and the county is growing north. She served on the Century Charter Review committee from 2022-2023.

Lizbeth A. "Sparkie" Harrison, who has lived and worked as a director of PSC Century Center for two years that is "driven by the desire to help others and enhance the quality of life for all who call Century home. She attached a cover letter and a three-page "Vision Plan for Century" to the town's basic application.

To read the applications, click here. (Editor’s note: While part of the public record provided to us by the town, we have redacted addresses and personal contact information from this pdf.)