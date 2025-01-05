Northview Chiefs Family Mourns Passing Of Their Beloved Toby Weaver

The Northview Chiefs and local community are mourning the loss of Toby Weaver, a permanent fixture on the sidelines of football games for many years.

Thomas William “Toby” Weaver passed away Friday evening at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. He was 49.

He was the son of former Northview High School Principal Gayle Weaver and her late husband Tommy Weaver, an assistant coach who was honored with the dedication of Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in 2014.

Toby was big part of the Northview family, an avid fan always there for games, always cheering (or sometimes offering coaching critiques when needed).

When Northview won their first, and only, state football championship in 2012, Toby was there to celebrate the win with his team and bring the trophy back to the school in Bratt. He held the trophy practically the entire trip from Orlando, napping with it in the back of the car and keeping it overnight in his room.

“Many of my favorite memories include him on the sideline of every football game,” Northview 2012 championship team senior player Chad Smith said Saturday. “He cheered hard and loved harder. Rest in peace, old friend.”

He was also an avid fan of the Auburn Tigers, taking each loss personally. He loved his Atlanta Braves, being their biggest fan each year. He loved watching almost any type of movie, and he loved listening to almost any type of music, singing along for his own entertainment. His hobby was putting puzzles together. He loved to travel, even spending thirty days each on two trips to France.

“Toby has always been the love of our lives,” Gayle Weaver said on behalf of her and the late Tommy Weaver. “He gave so much more than he took.”

When the Escambia County School Board voted to name the Northview football stadium in honor of Toby’s father Tommy Weaver, affectionately known as “Papa Weave” to students, Toby had just one word to say about his dad.

“Proud,” Toby Weaver leaned into the microphone and said of his beloved dad.

Toby Weaver is survived by his mother, Gayle Weaver of Walnut Hill, his sister Tara Nikki “Sissy” Walden, and numerous other family members.

Funeral services for Thomas William “Toby” Weaver will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6 at Petty-Eastside Chapel in Atmore. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Old Town Cemetery in Evergreen, Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.