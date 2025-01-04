Thomas William ‘Toby’ Weaver

Thomas William “Toby” Weaver

September 1, 1976- January 3, 2025

Toby was born September 1, 1976, in Brewton, Alabama. He was the son of the late Tommy Weaver and of Gayle Weaver of Walnut Hill, Florida. He was the grandson of the late J.W. and Mary Weaver of Evergreen, Alabama and of Lee Otis and Margie Baggett of Castleberry, Alabama. Toby passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, on the evening of January 3, 2025.

Survivors include his mother, Gayle Weaver of Walnut Hill, Florida, his sister Tara Nikki “Sissy” Walden and husband Scott of Walnut Hill, Florida, a niece, Jami Andrews of Walnut Hill, Florida, a nephew, Logan and wife Marla Weaver of Evergreen, Alabama, and a niece Katherine Smith of Walnut Hill, Florida. He is survived by his grandnephews and grandniece: Thomas Luke Spears and Jamison Andrews of Walnut Hill, Florida and Elias, Vesper, and Claire Weaver of Evergreen, Alabama. Also, left to mourn him is his Aunt Gaye Evans and Uncle Bob Evans of Walnut Hill, Florida.

Toby was the “love” of everyone’s heart. He loved and was an avid fan of the Northview Chiefs, with whom he was a permanent fixture on the sidelines for football for many, many years. The State Championship Team of 2012 even let him bring the state trophy home with him after that game. He was also an avid fan of the Auburn Tigers, taking each loss personally. He loved his Atlanta Braves, being their biggest fan each year. He loved watching almost any type of movie, and he loved listening to almost any type of music, singing along for his own entertainment. His hobby was putting puzzles together. He loved to travel, even spending thirty days each on two trips to France, before COVID took its toll on him. Hard to describe Toby, since he was so much to so many, especially the ladies who were his “Honey” over the years. On behalf of Tommy and me, Toby has always been “the love of our lives.” He gave so much more than he took. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the love and care that Toby received from the ICU unit at Sacred Heart Hospital, from December 18, 2024 -

January 3, 2025.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Toby will be buried at Old Town Cemetery, Evergreen, Alabama. Services will be conducted by Pastor Glenn Weber. Special thanks to Elaine Holk for coordinating the music for the services. Thank you to everyone who always made Toby feel very special, because he truly was.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Logan Weaver, Scott Walden, Jerame Conn, Marc Taylor, Alan Lassiter, and Ronnie Gill.