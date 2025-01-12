Community Remembers Beau Rodrique, Former Beulah Fire Deputy Chief

A funeral service will be held Tuesday for Beau Rodrique, former Beulah Volunteer Fire Department deputy chief. Beau lost his battle with cancer on January 5. He was 42.

Beau knew from a young age he wanted to follow his dad, Greg Rodrique, into fire service. He joined the Beulah fire department in 1998 as a junior firefighter and when he turned 18. In 2000, he completed his training to become a certified firefighter. His father Greg, after serving over 30 years with Beulah, retired from the deputy chief position in 2006.

Beau continued to serve the community of Beulah, and moved through the ranks at the firehouse until he reached the position of deputy chief in 2015. One of Beau’s final calls was in 2019 when Beulah Assistant Chief Dwain Bradshaw lost his life in the line of duty. Beau’s time with the Beulah Volunteer Fire Department ended in 2020 when he moved with his family to Walnut Hill.

Beau’s commitment to service extended to his career choice, where he worked for 15 years at Pensacola Naval Air Station before transitioning to Otis Elevator company. He thrived there for the past seven years and was recently promoted to the role of general manager, further demonstrating his strong work ethic and leadership.

Beau was known as the “Gentle Giant” because his kind and loving nature touched everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Kirstie, daughters Kaylee Rodrique and Audrey Rodrique, son Wyatt Rodrique, and numerous other relatives and a large circle of friends.

The viewing and funeral service for Beau Rodrique will be Tuesday January 14t at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, 6205 North W Street in Pensacola. Viewing will be 10 a.m. until known with the service immediately following. His final resting place will be Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Pine Forest Road.

For the complete obituary, click here.