Beau Brandon Rodrique

Born March 2, 1982, in Pensacola, Florida, Beau Rodrique was the beloved son of Greg and Cindy (Robinson) Rodrique. He passed away on January 5, 2025.

He spent the majority of his life in Beulah before relocating to Walnut Hill. Beau graduated from Tate High School in 2000, where he was a proud member of the 3-time champion Bull Dressing team (1998, 1999, 2000).

A natural leader and dedicated community member, Beau followed in his father’s footsteps by volunteering at the local fire station. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Beulah Fire Department for 20 years, ultimately reaching the rank of Deputy Chief. Beau’s commitment to service extended to his career choice, where he worked for 15 years at Pensacola Naval Air Station before transitioning to Otis Elevator company. He thrived there for the past seven years and was recently promoted to the role of General Manager, further demonstrating his strong work ethic and leadership.

Beau had a passion for grilling and smoking meats, often delighting his friends and family with his culinary creations. His love for Alabama football, proudly shouting “Roll Tide!” with every game, was another aspect of his personality that endeared him to all who knew him.

In 2009, Beau met the love of his life, Kirstie, and they were happily married in October 2010. Together, they raised three wonderful children: Kaylee (23), Wyatt (11), and Audrey (3). Beau was a devoted husband and father, and his family was the center of his world.

Known as the “Gentle Giant,” Beau’s kind and loving nature touched everyone he met. His presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survived By:

Beau leaves behind his wife, Kirstie (Dombrosky) Rodrique; daughter, Kaylee Rodrique; son, Wyatt Rodrique; and daughter, Audrey Rodrique. He is also survived by his mother, Cindy (Robinson) Rodrique; sister, Crystal (Rodrique) Johnson, and brother-in-law, Jody Johnson; father-in-law, James Dombrosky; mother-in-law, Monika (Martin) Dombrosky; sister-in-law, Julie Vala; brother-in-law, John Vala; brother-in-law, Jacyn Dombrosky; and sister-in-law, Shanalee Dombrosky. Additionally, Beau is survived by four nieces (Ansley, Savannah, Alexa, Raelynn), two nephews (Aiden, Ryker) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Rodrique, Robinson, Martin, and Dombrosky families. His large circle of friends, who he considered family, will also miss him dearly.

Preceded in Death By:

Beau was preceded in death by his father, Greg Rodrique; grandmother, Ruth Robinson; grandparents, Lloyd and Elizabeth Rodrique; step grandmother Waneta Rodrique; grandmother-in-law, Hilde Martin; and uncles Brent Robinson, Orin Kanzigg, John Bellanca, and Tom Rodrique, as well as his aunt, Kathy Rodrique.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked to donate to Folds of Honor, a charity organization for first responders and veterans.

In Loving Memory of a Golden Heart

God saw that you were tired,

And a cure was not to be,

So He placed His arms around you,

And whispered, “Come to Me.”

With tearful eyes, we watched you,

As you gently passed away,

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

And hardworking hands found rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.