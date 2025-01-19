All West Florida Library Book Drops Closed Until After Special Election

All West Florida Libraries book drops are closing until after the January 28 special primary election.

Materials can be returned to the service desk at any WFPL library.

All WFPL book drops will reopen on January 29 according to the library system.

The Pensacola, Southwest and Bellview libraries will be early voting locations through January 25. The main Pensacola and Bellview libraries are both early voting and election day polling locations; however, Southwest is not a regular polling place. (There is also early voting near the Molino Library in the Molino Community Center, but not in the actual library.)

Pictured: The book drop outside the Molino Branch Library during the November 2024 election cycle. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.