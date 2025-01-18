Early Voting Opens Today With Extended Hours Ahead Of Winter Weather

Early voting begins today in Escambia County for the 2025 Special Primary Election with extended hours ahead of uncertain winter weather next week.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, all seven early voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Early voting continues through Saturday, January 25. Any changes in early voting hours beyond Monday will be made as expected weather conditions become clearer.

Early voting sites are:

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Eligible voters may choose any one of the seven available locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Three early voting sights that were open

Three Early Vote locations that were open during the 2024 Election Cycle will not be open for the 2025 Special Primary Election. Those three locations are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election.

Pictured: Early voting at the Molino Community Center during the 2024 election cycle. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge