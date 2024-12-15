Thousands Attend Annual Beulah Fest (With Photo Gallery)

December 15, 2024

Thousands of people attended the third annual Beulah Bash Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center.

The family friendly event included over 100 craft vendors, entertainment, car show, food trucks, kids’ face painting, inflatables, photos with Santa, sleigh rides, pony rides, and even “snow”.

Beulah Fest is a project of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah.

“It’s an opportunity to explore a Hallmark movie-esque Christmas come to life in a small town atmosphere,” Campus Pastor Mike Moulton said. “It connects the church to the community and the community to the church.”

“The is a focus on the community and the family aspect of it all,” Moulton added. “But the real reason is to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

